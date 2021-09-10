Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.78

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 6.78 and last traded at 6.80, with a volume of 8197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 6.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BODY. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

