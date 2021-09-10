Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.83.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.