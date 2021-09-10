Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.