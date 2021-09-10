Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $79.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

