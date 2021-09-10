Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

