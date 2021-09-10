Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $35.96 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,484.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,466.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,324.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.