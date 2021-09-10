Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Independence worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independence by 171.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 439,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,523,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IHC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. Independence Holding has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $721.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

