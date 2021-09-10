Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 193.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

