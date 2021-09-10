Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,529 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

