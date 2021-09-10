Belt Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00064102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00124498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00179845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,124.89 or 1.00015919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.63 or 0.07105041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.73 or 0.00859367 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.