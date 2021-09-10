Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €120.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.44 ($128.75).

Puma stock opened at €105.00 ($123.53) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58. Puma has a 12 month low of €69.32 ($81.55) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

