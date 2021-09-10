Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,307 POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKX opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

