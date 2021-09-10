Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 368.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,383,000 after buying an additional 1,588,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

