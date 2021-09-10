Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.11.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

