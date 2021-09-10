Best Buy Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $112.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,214 shares of company stock worth $4,571,678 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

