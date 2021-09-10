Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average is $131.77. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

