BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,819 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,464 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

AAPL opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $134.45. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.