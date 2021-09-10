Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $300.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.75. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

