Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB opened at $300.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.75. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

