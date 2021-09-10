BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,171,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $351.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.74 and a 200-day moving average of $215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

