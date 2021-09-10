Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.18

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 214160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.99%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

