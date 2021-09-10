BitCoal (COAL) Trading 121.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $50,215.73 and $202.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 121.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.52 or 0.00571387 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

