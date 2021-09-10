BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00028515 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,890,036 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

