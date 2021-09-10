BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,772,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $923.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $903.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $840.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

