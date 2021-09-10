BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.4% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $925.69 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $903.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $840.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

