Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up about 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $200,488. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE BXMT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.18. 106,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

