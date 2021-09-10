Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 16.1% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 85,949 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 116,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

