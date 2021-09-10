Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of BLDE opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

