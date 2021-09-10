Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.17. 15,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,294,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

