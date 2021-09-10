Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,728 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

