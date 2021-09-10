Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,522 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 70.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 255,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,133,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.45 and a 52-week high of $91.54.

