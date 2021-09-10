Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,574 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,440. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

