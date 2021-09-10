BMO Capital Markets Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.43.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INE stock opened at C$20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.