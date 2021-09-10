BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) Declares GBX 1.55 Dividend

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BMPI opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Friday. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.28.

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares Company Profile

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

