BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) Declares GBX 1.55 Dividend

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON BMPI opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Friday. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.28.
BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares Company Profile
