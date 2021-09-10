BOMB Price Hits $3.48 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00007775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $272,907.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,641.82 or 0.99879461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00067308 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00079261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002266 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,449 coins and its circulating supply is 903,661 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

