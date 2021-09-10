Bonded Finance Market Capitalization Hits $8.05 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $8.05 million and $253,707.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00058735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00161901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042998 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

