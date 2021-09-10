Bonhill Group’s (BONH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 10.65 ($0.14) on Tuesday. Bonhill Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.53.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

