boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $350.00 target price on the stock.

BHHOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of boohoo group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Investec cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

BHHOF opened at $3.70 on Thursday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

