Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

