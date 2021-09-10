BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.98. BorgWarner reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,758,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,370,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 79.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 60.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,863,000 after purchasing an additional 524,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 1,451,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

