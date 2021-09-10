BOX Token (BOX) One Day Volume Hits $624.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $624.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00018298 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.34 or 0.00440347 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.