BOX Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $230.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $230.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

