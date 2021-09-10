Bp Plc Has $710,000 Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 145,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

