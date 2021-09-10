Bp Plc Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 66,996 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNG opened at $87.56 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $92.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

