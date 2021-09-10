Bp Plc Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.53.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $455.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

