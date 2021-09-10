Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 754.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,787 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.45% of Brickell Biotech worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Brickell Biotech by 242.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 22.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy purchased 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 218,124 shares of company stock valued at $145,143. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $66.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.20. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 130.86% and a negative net margin of 9,449.56%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

