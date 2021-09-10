BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,162 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $30,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

