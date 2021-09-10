BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $28,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,407 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

JD.com stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

