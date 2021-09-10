BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.95 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $20,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $289.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.18 and its 200-day moving average is $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $304.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

