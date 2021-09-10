BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $27.99 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Linde by 28.9% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after buying an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 81.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after buying an additional 651,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

LIN opened at $312.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.06. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

